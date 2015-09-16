(Recasts, adds comments, BAE)
LONDON, Sept 16 The British government will step
up efforts to help BAE Systems sell more Typhoon
fighter jets, a key programme for the defence contractor,
British suppliers and jobs, the defence minister said.
BAE is depending on "anticipated" new Typhoon orders, from
countries likely to include Saudi Arabia, to meet its forecast
for marginal earnings per share growth in 2015. It has also said
it needs new orders to keep production of the Typhoon going at
British factories beyond 2018.
Britain's defence industry body, ADS Group, has called on
the government to do more to help exporters, saying
government-to-government deals are important for exports.
The Typhoon has attracted fewer orders this year than the
rival Rafale built by France's Dassault Aviation,
which sealed sales to Egypt and Qatar with the involvement of
French President Francois Hollande.
"We will be stepping up the MOD's (Ministry of Defence) role
in export promotion," Michael Fallon, defence minister, told a
conference on Wednesday. "The MOD will now lead on key strategic
export campaigns, including Typhoon and complex weapons."
The Eurofighter Typhoon is a joint project between BAE,
France's Airbus and Italy's Finmeccanica
which supports an estimated 40,000 jobs in the Britain.
The MOD declined to give more detail about its plans to
promote exports at this point.
"One thing that would really make a difference is if the MOD
had supporting exports as one of its core tasks," ADS Group
Chief Executive Paul Everitt said at an event this month. "There
is no budget line associated with it and the objectives of their
staff are not aligned to making exports work."
BAE welcomed the government's plan.
As for Britain's Typhoons, the country will sign a contract
worth more than 300 million pounds ($462 million) with European
missile maker MBDA, part-owned by BAE Systems, to provide the
jets with new air-to-air weapons, Fallon said.
The minister is working on a defence and security review due
to conclude later this year. Defence companies hope it could
state the need for a new maritime patrol force, and put a
multi-billion dollar contract up for grabs.
Since scrapping the delayed and over-budget BAE Systems
Nimrod MRA4 in 2010, experts say Britain has struggled to carry
out aerial hunts for submarines and objects on the surface.
Fallon said Britain might address the gap: "Clearly that is
one we will be looking at."
($1 = 0.6488 pounds)
