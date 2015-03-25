LONDON, March 25 Britain's Ministry of Defence named Tony Douglas as the chief executive of its Defence, Equipment and Support (DE&S) arm, poaching the Abu Dhabi Airports boss to head up procurement and maintenance of equipment for the country's Armed Forces.

DE&S, which in the past has been criticised for cost overruns and delays, has an annual budget of 15 billion pounds ($22 billion) to buy and support all equipment and services used by the navy, air force and army.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said of Douglas: "He brings a wealth of international experience and expertise in project and programme management, organisational leadership and business strategy, which will prove invaluable for the future of DE&S and defence as a whole."

Douglas will take over from Bernard Gray, Chief of Defence Materiel, towards the end of this year. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)