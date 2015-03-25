LONDON, March 25 Britain's Ministry of Defence
named Tony Douglas as the chief executive of its Defence,
Equipment and Support (DE&S) arm, poaching the Abu Dhabi
Airports boss to head up procurement and maintenance of
equipment for the country's Armed Forces.
DE&S, which in the past has been criticised for cost
overruns and delays, has an annual budget of 15 billion pounds
($22 billion) to buy and support all equipment and services used
by the navy, air force and army.
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said of Douglas: "He brings
a wealth of international experience and expertise in project
and programme management, organisational leadership and business
strategy, which will prove invaluable for the future of DE&S and
defence as a whole."
Douglas will take over from Bernard Gray, Chief of Defence
Materiel, towards the end of this year.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)