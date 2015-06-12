LONDON, June 12 Britain could be left short of
military pilots after a 3.2 billion pound ($5 billion) training
project fell nearly six years behind schedule, the government's
spending watchdog said on Friday.
The National Audit Office (NAO) said a 25-year contract
awarded to Ascent, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin
and Babcock International, in 2008 should have
been at full capacity last year but would now not be until the
end of 2019.
Delays to the project to train pilots for Britain's air
force, army and navy were caused in part by government budget
cuts, which more than halved funding for it from 6.8 billion
pounds, the NAO said, also criticising the Ministry of Defence
(MoD) for failing to oversee the project properly.
The government is holding a defence spending review and has
declined to confirm that it will maintain spending at the NATO
target of 2 percent of national economic output, despite concern
in Washington over the impact on Britain's military if it falls
below that level.
The NAO, which examines public spending on behalf of
parliament, warned any further delays increased the risk of a
gap in training.
"The department needs to understand better actual training
performance and what affects performance before it can secure
significant improvements from Ascent. Otherwise, there is a real
risk that moving to the new training will affect the military's
ability to train the right number of aircrew at the right time,"
said Amyas Morse, head of the National Audit Office.
The MoD needs to put in place contract incentives that
better encourage Ascent to improve the quality of training as
well as reducing the time and cost, the NAO said. It should also
agree contingency plans with the military for covering any gaps.
