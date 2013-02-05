LONDON Feb 5 The British parliament's defence
watchdog on Tuesday poured cold water on plans that would allow
firms to bid to manage multi-billion dollar government defence
equipment contracts.
Stung by years of accusations of mismanagement, cost
inflation and delays, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is said to
be close to outsourcing responsibility for the purchase and
maintenance of defence equipment to a private company.
Such an arrangement could be a boon for outsourcing firms
like Britain's Serco, which would be entrusted with
managing a large chunk of the MoD's defence budget, totalling
34.4 billion pounds ($54.2 billion) this year.
Last week the MoD outlined a 10-year 159 billion pound
defence equipment spending plan.
In a new report, parliament's defence select committee,
which scrutinises the MoD, said outsourcing defence procurement
was not necessarily the "best way forward" and questioned how
the MoD would maintain responsibility for acquisitions.
Committee chief James Arbuthnot demanded more detail before
any decisions are taken.
The focus on cutting inefficiency at the MoD has grown in
recent years as Britain slashes spending to rein in a big budget
deficit. Defence cuts have been among the most controversial
given British military engagements in Afghanistan and elsewhere.
Highlighting project management failures, the committee said
a costly government U-turn last year on the type of fighter jet
to be flown off planned new aircraft carriers was one of the
"most spectacular examples" of procurement gone wrong.
The committee also urged caution in implementing government
plans to buy more equipment abroad to cut costs, rather than
from domestic suppliers such as BAE Systems, which has
long handled most of Britain's biggest defence projects.
"If it transpires that others (countries) are not prepared
to give to UK industry the opportunities the UK gives to theirs,
it might become necessary for the government to reduce its open
procurement," the committee said in its report.