LONDON Feb 22 A deal worth 200 million euros
($228 million) has been signed to equip Eurofighter Typhoon
combat jets with the latest Brimstone 2 surface attack missiles,
Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Sunday.
The integration is expected to be delivered into service by
Britain's Royal Air Force in late 2018, the MoD said, with each
Typhoon able to carry six of the Brimstone missiles, which are
designed to hit fast-moving targets and have already been used
by Britain's Tornado jets in Afghanistan, Libya and Iraq.
The Typhoon contract, awarded to Eurofighter Jagdflugzeung
GmbH by the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency on
behalf of Britain, Germany, Spain and Italy, was announced at
the International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
Typhoons are built by an industrial consortium owned by BAE
Systems, Airbus Group and Finmeccanica
while Brimstone missiles are produced by MBDA, the
European missile group owned by the same three companies.
"The integration of Brimstone 2 represents a step change in
Typhoon air-to-surface capability; providing for the first time
both a low collateral moving target capability and multi-weapon
launchers," said Bernard Gray, the MoD's Chief of Defence
Materiel.
($1 = 0.8789 euros)
