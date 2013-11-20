LONDON Nov 20 Accountancy firm Deloitte can
appeal part of a record 14 million pound ($22.5 million) fine
for failing to manage conflicts of interest in its advice to
carmaker MG Rover Group, whose collapse cost British taxpayers
270 million pounds.
The independent tribunal refused however to grant the right
to appeal a finding that it failed to consider public interest.
The case was brought by Britain's accounting watchdog, the
Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which levied its biggest fine
ever on Deloitte over two transactions. The firm's corporate
finance partner Maghsoud Einollahi was also fined.
The appeal only relates to one of the transactions, known as
Project Aircraft and Deloitte's has leave to appeal six of 13
findings, the FRC said in a statement on Wednesday.
The seven findings in relation to the other transaction,
known as Project Platinum, still stand.
MG Rover was put into administration in 2005 with debts of
1.4 billion pounds and the loss of 6,000 jobs. Four of its
directors - the "Phoenix Four" - set up a company to buy the
loss-making carmaker for a token 10 pounds five years earlier.
Deloitte was keen to challenge the Project Platinum findings
as they backed the FRC's assertion that Deloitte had not
considered the public interest when transferring tax losses to a
company indirectly controlled by the Phoenix Four.
The decision granting leave of appeal agreed that Deloitte
"should clearly have considered the public interest".
Deloitte said it took note of the leave of appeal but made
no comment on whether it lodge one.
The tribunal did not say in September how much of the fine
was attributed to each of the two "projects" in the event that
the accountancy firm won an appeal. Einollahi was fined 250,000
pounds, which Deloitte paid.