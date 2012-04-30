LONDON, April 30 Wind power producers Britain
and Denmark are studying options to build a power cable between
them to import and export renewable energy and increase market
competition, the countries' grid operators said on Monday.
Britain's National Grid and Denmark's Energinet.dk
will publish an initial interconnector study by the end of this
year, detailing potential landing points, capacity and how a
cable could integrate into a North Sea super grid to connect
offshore wind power.
An interconnector could help the two countries manage the
flow of intermittent renewable energy by sending electricity
from a region producing excess power to one that has a shortfall
at any given moment, also smoothing out price differences.
"Both Great Britain and Denmark are planning for integration
of future very high amounts of wind power. Therefore, the study
will also look at how the new cable would help both countries
export and import renewable power," said Torben Glar Nielsen,
executive vice president of Energinet.dk's electricity division.
Britain and Denmark together hold over 10 percent of the
European Union's installed onshore and offshore wind power
capacity, at more than 10 gigawatts (GW), and both countries
have ambitious targets to increase renewable energy production.
Denmark aims to retrieve 50 percent of its electricity
consumption from renewable energy sources by 2020 and Britain
has set its renewable energy share target at 15 percent of all
energy consumption by the same year.
Britain also has plans to connect to Norway and Belgium and
to increase power capacity to France and Ireland, while Denmark
is building a new link to Norway and studying building an
interconnector to the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)