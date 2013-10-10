LONDON Oct 10 Britain could get access to
Denmark's big reserves of wind power after grid operators in
both countries agreed on Thursday to co-operate on building a
power link that could supply up to 1,400 MW of electricity.
An interconnector would be part of wider plan by Britain's
National Grid to diversify energy supplies by hooking up
its electricity network with low carbon sources of power from
Belgium, Iceland and Norway.
France, Ireland and the Netherlands already supply Britain
with electricity through subsea cables.
"The interconnector could unlock significant economic
benefits for both countries in helping to maximise the potential
of both offshore and onshore wind, add to security of supply and
enable a competitive market," National Grid and Denmark's
state-owned Energinet.dk said in a joint statement.
The two companies said they would look at possible routes
and landing sites, budgets and permitting before making a
decision on whether to proceed with the project.
A National Grid spokeswoman declined to provide an estimate
of the cost or capacity of a trans-North Sea power link to
Denmark, but added that no more than 1,400 MW of electricity
could be transmitted in either direction.
Denmark, a major producer of wind power, already exports
electricity to Norway, Sweden and Germany, and may build a link
with the Netherlands.
Interconnectors are increasingly important in integrating
Europe's electricity markets as they allow excess production in
one country, for example from wind farms, to flow easily to a
neighbouring country that needs it.
But some of Britain's neighbours say proposed power links
might not be economically viable because of energy market
reforms.
The UK government wants to include a so-called capacity
mechanism that pays standby power facilities for producing extra
electricity when required.