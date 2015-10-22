OSLO Oct 22 A planned first subsea power link
between Denmark and Britain is expected to start at the end of
2022, later than previously expected, the grid companies said on
Thursday as they announced plans for a seabed survey.
Britain is banking on power links with Europe to pick up the
slack of its dwindling power capacity and to keep a lid on
rising bills.
The exact timing for the start of the 1,400-megawatt Viking
link would depend upon obtaining all of the necessary consents
and a final investment decision in early 2018, Britain's
National Grid and Denmark's Energinet.dk said in a joint
statement.
The Viking link was one of several power interconnections
shortlisted by Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem a year
ago, with an expected connection date of Oct. 31,
2020.
The grid operators said they planned to appoint a marine
contractor to carry out sea bed surveys between England and
Denmark early next year to choose the best route for about 650
kilometres (404 miles) of cable.
The interconnector will give Britain access to a low carbon
power source, while opening a new export route for Denmark and
other Nordic countries to sell output from their wind and hydro
power plants.
National Grid and the Norwegian transmission system operator
Statnett also plan to build a 1,400 MW subsea link between the
two countries by 2021.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Tom Heneghan)