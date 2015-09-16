LONDON, Sept 16 Britain is facing a diesel
drought that could drive up prices at the pump and leave the
country more vulnerable to supply shocks, a transport policy
group has warned.
The RAC Foundation, a research and policy group, said the
rapid demand growth for diesel in Britain and the closure of
some of its refineries had created a precarious situation.
"We are having to look further and further afield for the
fuel we need," said Steve Gooding, director of the foundation,
adding Britain was "at the mercy of the global market".
Refineries across Europe are largely designed to produce
gasoline, rather than diesel, despite disproportionate demand
growth for the latter fuel driven in part by government policies
targeting lower emissions.
The RAC said diesel demand had risen 76 percent over the
past 20 years, compared with a 46 percent decrease for petrol.
This mismatch has for years put pressure on European
refineries' profitability. Capacity of more than 2 million
barrels per day (bpd) has closed since 2009, including the
Coryton, Teesside and Milford Haven refineries in the
UK.
These changes tripled Britain's net imports of petroleum
products last year.
While there have been rapid increases in diesel production
elsewhere in the world, including the Middle East, India and the
United States, the foundation warned that the closure of another
UK refinery could "pose very serious risks to security of supply
... unless there is investment in additional storage capacity
and import infrastructure."
It called on the government to craft policies that could
help the domestic refining industry compete globally, and to
closely monitor the resilience of the country's fuel supply
chain.
"Recently motorists have benefited from falling forecourt
prices," Gooding said. "We should be concerned about the
potential for things to go the other way."
(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by David Holmes)