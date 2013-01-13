LONDON, Jan 13 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday: The Sunday times JAGUAR DEFIES CAR GLOOM WITH 800 NEW JOBS Jaguar Land Rover is to give Britain's car industry a much-needed boost by creating 800 jobs at its Solihull factory. The Indian-owned but British-based car maker is likely to say the recruitment drive has been triggered by runaway demand in China, America and Russia. LLOYDS CHIEF IN LINE FOR 4 MILLION POUND BONUS The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, Antonio Horta-Osorio, is on track for a multi-million pound bonus this year despite a forecast loss at the taxpayer-backed lender. The bank's share price has doubled in the past 12 months, which could help trigger a payout of up to 4.4 million pounds ($7.1 million). HANDS BOUNCES BACK WITH TWO ENERGY DEALS Guy Hands, the private equity baron, is lining up a 1.7 billion pound payday. The tycoon is preparing to cash in two investments in the coming months. Terra Firma has put Phoenix, a Northern Irish gas distributor, up for sale with a 700 million pound price tag. He also plans to offload Infinis, one of Britain's biggest green energy firms. THREE IN RACE FOR STANSTED AIRPORT A three-way battle for control of Stansted airport will come to a head this week as final bids are tabled in the 1 billion pound auction. A joint-venture between Manchester Airports Group and Industry Funds Management, an Australian infrastructure investor, is the favourite to win the tussle for the Essex hub. INVESTOR LAUNCHES COUP AT OIL EXPLORER Rebel shareholder, Worldview Capital Management, is plotting a boardroom coup at Exillon Energy, the London-listed oil company, because of alleged corporate governance failings and a slump in the share price. The Sunday Telegraph LLOYDS SACKS TWO OVER 'ROGUE TRADER' SCAM Lloyds Banking Group has fired a 'rogue trader' after the state-backed lender uncovered a scheme designed to inflate the bonus of an executive working in its investment banking arm. Franck Kornmann, the head of hybrid foreign exchange and interest rate trading, was dismissed by Lloyds last February. Another member of staff has also been sacked. ESSO AND SHELL FACE ALLEGATIONS OF 'PREDATORY PRICING' OVER FUEL COST The Office of Fair Trading is studying allegations by independent petrol station owners that oil giants Shell and Esso have engaged in "predatory pricing." US EQUITY FIRM ENTERS THE AUTO TRADER BATTLE U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has joined the 1.8 billion pound bidding battle for Trader Media Group despite a stalemate between the company's two shareholders. G4S AGREES DEAL OVER FIASCO AT OLYMPICS G4S is close to reaching a final settlement over the Olympics security fiasco which will force it to take a loss on the contract larger than the 50 million pounds originally estimated by the company. The group has also lost a multi-million pound contract to investigate alleged "war crimes" by British troops in Iraq. BUMI IN FRESH ROTHSCHILD CLASH The damaging battle for control of Bumi has taken a fresh twist with the board claiming Nat Rothschild cannot install his chosen directors due to an agreement signed by Rothschild. CENTRICA IN TALKS TO BUY UK FRACKING FIRM STAKE Centrica is understood be involved in talks to buy a major stake in Cuadrilla Resources, the company that is exploring fracking for shale gas in the UK.