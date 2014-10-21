* Ambassador says TV show's host insulted Argentine people
* Clarkson denies car number plate referred to Falklands war
By William James
LONDON, Oct 21 Argentina's ambassador in London
has made a formal complaint to the BBC, accusing Jeremy
Clarkson, the host of globally popular TV motoring show "Top
Gear," of provocative and insulting behaviour during the filming
of an episode in Argentina.
Alicia Castro visited the BBC's offices in person on Monday
to allege that Clarkson had evoked memories of the 1982
Falklands war during filming and then made insulting remarks
about the Argentine government and people.
Diplomatic relations between Britain and Argentina have been
strained ever since the war over the sovereignty of the remote
islands, 300 miles off the Argentine coast, which they
respectively refer to as the Falklands and the Malvinas.
A statement from the Argentine embassy said Castro had
called for the BBC to apologise for "Clarkson's provocative
behaviour and offensive remarks towards the government and the
Argentine people."
She presented the BBC's Director of Television Danny Cohen
with a dossier of letters from British citizens, lawmakers and
celebrities which she said condemned Clarkson's behaviour. She
said she was awaiting a response.
The BBC said it had received a complaint and would apply its
usual processes.
The outspoken Clarkson made headlines in the British press
earlier this month with vivid accounts of an incident in which
he said an angry mob objected to the registration number of a
car he was driving through Argentina during filming.
The number plate "H982 FKL" was seen as a reference to the
year and location of the war in which over 900 people died.
Clarkson and the BBC said the vehicle number was a coincidence.
Clarkson was quoted as saying hundreds of protesters had
thrown rocks and bricks at his car. He called it "the most
terrifying thing I've ever been involved in", and complained
that officials had thrown him out of the country for political
reasons.
Top Gear has been recognised by Guinness World Records as
the most-watched factual television show of all, with episodes
broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories.
Clarkson, 54, has been censured in the past by the BBC for
using racist language and has courted controversy on several
occasions during his time on the light-hearted magazine-style
show.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has revived
nationalist sentiment over the Falklands in recent years,
mounting a vocal campaign to renegotiate sovereignty and prevent
London-listed oil and gas firms from drilling near the islands.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)