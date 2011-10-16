(Embargoed for 00:01:00 BST Monday Oct. 17th, so set for
23:01:00 GMT late Sunday)
* Q3 dividend payout rises 16 pct, highest level since Q2
2008
* BP, Glencore dividends help drive gain
* Still on course for best year since 2008
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 17 Payouts to shareholders by
cash-rich UK firms passed 20 billion pounds ($32 billion) in the
third quarter, for the first time since the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in late 2008, as a weak economy crimped their
dealmaking and investment spending.
While the pace of dividend growth is expected to slow
towards the end of the year and into 2012, weighed by a hazy
growth outlook, the robust nature of many corporate balance
sheets should continue to act as support, Capita Registrars, a
unit of Capita Group , said in a quarterly report on
Monday.
"Investors can at least take comfort that firms are well
capitalised, more so than at the time of the last major
financial crisis, and are better able to withstand renewed
turmoil," Capita Registrars Chief Executive Charles Cryer said.
As a result of the quarterly gain, Capita Registrars, which
registers the ownership of shares, raised its full-year payout
forecast by 1 billion to 67 billion pounds, up 18 percent and
still on course for the best year since 2008.
While the resumption of dividends from oil major BP
and other one-off factors had helped drive the gain, even
without these, growth was still a "healthy" 11
percent . The nine-month total, meanwhile, is just
shy of that for full-year 2010.
"Dividends are growing faster than we expected as UK firms
shrug off the worst stock market conditions since 2008 and
continue to increase payouts to shareholders," Capita Registrars
Chief Executive Charles Cryer said.
The FTSE 100 fell 14 percent in the third quarter,
weighed by concern that major developed economies were set to
slip back into recession, and by fears the euro zone debt crisis
would spread.
Dividend growth for stocks in the blue-chip index exceeded
that for the mid-caps for the first time since the last
quarter of 2009, Capita Registrars said, with growth of 17
percent from the FTSE 100 near twice the FTSE 250's 9 percent.
For the first time since Capita began the research, all
sectors increased their dividend, with cyclical sectors, up 23
percent, outperforming defensives, up 10 percent.
"The arrival of Glencore on the exchange provided 224
million pounds for its shareholders, but other mining stocks
paid an additional 200 million between them too, making miners
again one of the best-performing sectors," Capita Registrars
said.
A total of 228 companies paid a dividend in the third
quarter, compared with 221 in 2010, of which 196 either
increased, reinstated or started paying dividends, while 23 cut
or cancelled them, Capita Registrars said.
"This means the increases/reinstatements outnumbered the
cuts/cancellations by 8.5:1, demonstrating how widely spread the
improvement in income distributions is across the stock market,"
it said.
SPREAD TO BONDS
The sharp third-quarter stock market falls pushed yields on
UK equities higher and meant those stocks paying a dividend were
attractive relative to low-yielding bonds and against the
backdrop of rising inflation.
The prospective equity yield for 2011 is 3.8 percent, up
from 3.6 percent in July, Capita Registrars said, with the FTSE
100 set to yield 3.8 percent and contribute 88 percent of the
annual total. The FTSE 250 will yield 3.5 percent.
Ten-year gilt yields , meanwhile, plunged 1.1
percentage points in the third quarter, taking equity yields to
an unprecedented spread over bonds of 140 basis points, it
added, although the outlook for 2012 was unclear.
"A yield this high relative to bonds is very rare indeed,
but risks to capital are great, and the market may be judging
that earnings, and therefore dividends, are vulnerable to a
renewed economic slowdown. The jury is out on whether dividends
can sustain this momentum next year," Cryer said.
($1 = 0.636 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Erica Billingham)