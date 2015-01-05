* FTSE 350 regular dividends seen up 4.4 pct at 75 bln stg
in 2015
* Total payouts seen up 11 pct at 85 bln stg excluding
Vodafone
* Weak oil price may endanger some energy payouts
By Andrew Winterbottom
LONDON, Jan 5 Britain's biggest companies are
set to lavish 85.3 billion pounds ($131 billion) on their
shareholders in 2015 as they drawn on their cash hoards to
supplement regular dividends with additional one-off payouts, a
study said on Monday.
The total level of payouts would be 10.8 percent more than
last year, excluding Vodafone's return of a $84 billion
to shareholders in March 2014 following the approval of the sale
of the British company's 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless.
However that is less than the 18 percent increase in total
payouts by members of the FTSE 350 index that Markit had
estimated for 2014, again leaving out Vodafone's exceptional
largesse.
Excluding special payouts, ordinary dividends were seen up
just 4.4 percent this year, Markit predicted, saying there was a
risk that even this relatively mean overall increase could be
impacted by tough conditions in some big sectors such as oil.
While total regular dividend payments by FTSE 350 members
are set to hit 75.2 billion pounds, fueled in part by investor
demand for income in the face of low returns elsewhere, lower
oil and iron ore prices meant cash-strapped energy and mining
firms could trim theirs, Markit said.
The firm's average forecast dividend yield for the index
this year stood at 4.3 percent, though the top five dividend
payers would all exceed 5 percent. Markit noted this return
showed the appeal of equities given trends elsewhere.
"As the low interest rate environment persists investors
continue to turn to equities as a source of income," said Ryan
Bransfield, head of UK dividend research at Markit.
Bransfield added that oil majors were likely to cut capital
expenditure before turning the knife to dividends, but warned of
the possibility of lower payouts should prices remain low for a
prolonged period.
One stand-out performer within the oil and gas sector,
however, is John Wood Group, which Markit expects to see
raise its dividend by 25 percent in 2015 thanks to profits
generated from its activity in the U.S. shale oil business.
In spite of the potential cuts, the oil and gas sector was
expected to give back the most to shareholders, at 13.1 billion
pounds, followed by healthcare at 10.5 billion and banking at
9.3 billion pounds.
In terms of special payments over and above the ordinary
dividend payouts, Markit said it expected the pharmaceuticals
and insurance sectors to contribute the most.
Chief among the former is GlaxoSmithKline, set to
return 4 billion pounds following an expected transaction with
Novartis involving its consumer healthcare, vaccines
and oncology businesses in the first half of the year.
($1 = 0.6495 British Pounds)
(Editing by Simon Jessop and David Holmes)