LONDON, March 21 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Wednesday it was seeking views on the potential launch of a new 10-year benchmark gilt in the coming three months, and that it anticipated holding two syndicated gilt sales in the same period.

The DMO added that it would auction medium conventional gilts on April 3 and requested early feedback on the choice of gilts to be auctioned.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)