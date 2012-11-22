BRIEF-Property For Industry says profit after tax for year of $123.4 mln or 27.42 cents per share
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
LONDON Nov 22 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Thursday it was cancelling the government's holdings of gilts previously held by the Royal Mail Pension Plan, as announced in August.
From Friday, the stock list on the DMO website will include the new lower amounts of gilts in issue as a result of these cancellations, it added.
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.