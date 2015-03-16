LONDON, March 16 There was no murder at the
world's biggest dog show, rather the three-year-old Irish setter
Jagger was most likely poisoned upon its return to Belgium, the
British event's organiser said on Monday.
The Crufts show was thrust into a murder mystery earlier
this month when Jagger's owner said that it could have been fed
the poison-laced steak which killed it while appearing in
competition.
Every year, kennel owners flock to a conference centre
outside the central English city of Birmingham to prepare their
pedigree dogs for judgement against 21,500 others in a series of
competitions that culminate in Crufts' Best in Show.
In a statement, Crufts said an analysis of the poisons
involved showed that given the speed at which the toxins usually
work, it was "highly likely" that the Irish setter ingested them
on its return to its home in Belgium.
Crufts cited a toxicologist who said the poisons named in
the toxicology report usually start to cause severe clinical
symptoms within half an hour and three hours. Jagger became ill
between 28 to 36 hours after leaving the show, Crufts said.
"We must conclude that it is inconceivable that he could
have been poisoned at Crufts," said the statement, issued by the
Kennel Club which organises Crufts.
"Absolutely no dog has been shown to have been sick at or
after Crufts due to poison ingested at the show, there are no
veterinary reports or evidence to support this notion, and no
official reports of poisoning have been made to the police."
