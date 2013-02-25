BRIEF-Walt Disney enters agreement to offer, sell $400 mln of floating rate notes
* Walt Disney -on March 1, 2017, entered a terms agreement with underwriters with respect to offer and sale of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2020
LONDON Feb 25 Britain is determined to stick to its plan to reduce the budget deficit, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Monday when asked about Moody's downgrade of the country's sovereign credit rating.
"The plan is working, that's why the economy is healing," the spokesman said. "What the government is absolutely determined to do is to stick to the path."
The spokesman said Moody's downgrade of Britain's rating to Aa1 from AAA was a clear message which showed Britain had to deal with its debts.
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
* Cyrusone inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes