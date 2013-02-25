LONDON Feb 25 Britain is determined to stick to its plan to reduce the budget deficit, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Monday when asked about Moody's downgrade of the country's sovereign credit rating.

"The plan is working, that's why the economy is healing," the spokesman said. "What the government is absolutely determined to do is to stick to the path."

The spokesman said Moody's downgrade of Britain's rating to Aa1 from AAA was a clear message which showed Britain had to deal with its debts.