LONDON Feb 25 Britain's finance minister said his government, like those of other developed economies, was committed to not targeting specific levels for its currency.

Asked in parliament about the impact on the pound of a downgrade of Britain's credit rating, Osborne recalled a recent statement by the Group of Seven economies, which Britain currently chairs.

"The G7 issued a very clear statement that we are not targeting an exchange rate. An exchange rate flows from the economic policies we pursue at home to improve our domestic economies."

Osborne was appearing in parliament to answer a question from the Labour Party opposition about the downgrade announcement by Moody's late on Friday. Economists have said the move could boost British exports by weakening the pound.