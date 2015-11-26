* SFO's first proposed DPA has won preliminary judicial
LONDON, Nov 26 London-headquartered ICBC
Standard Bank Plc is the first company to enter a
new type of plea deal with Britain's Serious Fraud Office, a
move which one lawyer called a "defining moment" in English
criminal law.
The SFO said on Thursday its first proposed deferred
prosecution agreement (DPA) has already been approved in
principle by senior judge Brian Leveson and final approval would
be sought at a London court hearing on Nov. 30.
A DPA is a court-approved deal under which a company is
charged with wrongdoing but legal proceedings are suspended in
return for accepting a range of sanctions that can include a
fine, payment of compensation and monitoring.
Introduced last year, DPAs offer another tool for
prosecutors struggling to bring to book corporate wrongdoers due
to the cost and complexity of cross border investigations. But
they can also fuel criticism that corrupt companies can pay
fines to avoid prosecution.
ICBC Standard Bank specialises in global commodities, fixed
income, currencies and equities and is 60 percent owned by the
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and 40 percent by
South Africa's Standard Bank Group.
Standard Bank Group said in a statement in Johannesburg that
fines over events that took place in 2012 and 2013 were not
expected to exceed $40 million. The banks said they were not
permitted to provide any further details about the case before
Monday.
"This is a defining moment in the criminal arena and lays
the path for companies to avoid prosecution where they meet the
requirements of a DPA and self-report," said Eversheds's lawyer
Neill Blundell.
"In the future, those companies uncovering criminality will
see the DPA route as a very serious option. This will be the
first of many. The question that many observers will now ask is
whether this route is a let-off for companies who admit
wrongdoing and who would have previously faced prosecution."
The SFO has said a company might avoid prosecution if it had
been "genuinely proactive" since discovering misconduct, where
misconduct was isolated, had occurred some time ago, might have
been committed by a "rogue director" and was reported promptly.
However, if firms provide inaccurate, misleading or
incomplete information to secure a DPA, the SFO says it wants to
be able to instigate fresh proceedings for the same offence.
In practice, there are high legal hurdles for corporate
prosecutions.
Under English law, a corporation is only criminally liable
if bosses - the "controlling mind" - are culpable. The 2010
Bribery Act introduced an offence of "failing to prevent"
bribery, but this does not extend to other criminal offences.
The SFO has said it expects to secure two DPAs this year.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)