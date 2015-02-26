Feb 26 Britain's Dragon liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal shows only two unused import slots available over the next 13 days, compared with four slots advertised earlier this week, a market note showed.

The change may indicate that Dragon has booked two cargo arrivals from third-party shippers.

A table published by the Dragon terminal now shows a BG Group slot available on March 5 and one by Petronas on March 2.

Both companies own long-term import capacity at Dragon and are obliged under anti-hoarding rules to advertise spare slots.

All slots are based on an average vessel size of 145,000 cubic metres, according to Dragon's website.

There are currently no ships listed as inbound for Dragon.

