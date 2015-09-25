(Adds more detail, comment from Drax and Capture Power)
LONDON, Sept 25 British power producer Drax
said on Friday it would not invest further in the White
Rose carbon capture and storage (CCS) project when it is
completed and will then withdraw as a partner in the developer
Capture Power Ltd.
The project, aimed at proving CCS technology on a commercial
scale, is due to end in six to 12 months. It is exploring the
feasibility of capturing 90 percent of carbon emissions from a
new coal-fired power station next to Drax's existing power plant
in Yorkshire and storing them under the North Sea.
When the project has ended, Drax will not invest further but
will make the site, which it owns, and the power plant
infrastructure available for the project to be built.
"This is for us a sad decision but ultimately investment is
about choices and we are in a very different financial situation
today than we were two years ago when we decided to invest in
the project," Drax Chief Executive Dorothy Thompson told the BBC
radio.
"There have been changes to the government's renewable
policy but there have also been dramatic movements in the
commodity markets and that has greatly reduced our
profitability," Thompson said.
Other partners in Capture Power are energy technology firm
Alstom and industrial gas supplier BOC, which is part
of the Linde Group.
Capture Power said it was still committed to delivering the
CCS project and a final investment decision will depend on the
outcome of an engineering and design study.
Britain, along with many other countries, will need CCS to
help meet its emissions reduction targets if it is still running
fossil fuel power generation plants.
The British government has committed 1 billion pounds ($1.5
billion) for two CCS projects - one at a coal plant and one at a
gas plant which is being developed by Shell and SSE and which
could be operational by the end of the decade.
In general, CCS technology has so far failed to live up to
early hopes of wide adoption. After many years of research,
Saskatchewan Power opened the world's first coal-fired power
plant retrofitted with CCS last year, but European utilities
have struggled.
($1 = 0.6561 pounds)
