LONDON, Sept 25 British power producer Drax said on Friday it will not invest further in the White Rose carbon capture and storage (CCS) project when it is completed and will withdraw as a partner in the developer Capture Power Ltd.

The project is due to end in the next 6-12 months and is looking at the potential to capture up to 90 percent of carbon emissions from a new coal-fired power plant and store them under the North Sea.

