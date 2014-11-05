LONDON Nov 5 British power producer Drax Group
Plc has added forward power sales since the end of July
even though trading conditions in energy markets have been
challenging, it said in an interim management statement on
Wednesday.
"Since publishing our half year results on 29 July, trading
conditions in the markets in which we operate have remained
challenging. However, we continue to benefit from a strong
contracted position," the operator of one of Europe's largest
coal-fired power stations said in a statement.
Drax said it had additional power sales of more than 3
terawatt hours for 2015 compared to the position it reported in
July.
