* Adds 3 TWh of power sales for 2015 since July results
* Continues to evaluate options for fourth biomass unit
* Keeps FY expectations unchanged
(Adds detail, background)
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Nov 5 British power producer Drax Group
Plc has secured forward power sales since the end of
July even though trading conditions in energy markets have been
challenging, it said on Wednesday.
A mild winter last year dampened demand for energy over the
past year, causing prices for natural gas and coal to fall. This
has pressured margins of many power plants operating in Britain
and in Europe.
"Since publishing our half-year results on 29 July, trading
conditions in the markets in which we operate have remained
challenging. However, we continue to benefit from a strong
contracted position," the operator of Britain's largest power
station said in a statement.
Drax said it had additional power sales of more than 3
terawatt hours (TWh) for 2015 compared with the position it
reported in July.
As of Oct. 27, Drax's power sales contracted for 2014 were
25.9 TWh and 15.6 TWh for 2015.
Drax meets around 7-8 percent of the Britain's electricity
demand. It is gradually converting half of the generation
capacity at its coal-fired power plant in Yorkshire to biomass.
The first power generation unit was converted in May last
year and the second conversion was completed last month. Both
these conversions earned government support.
Drax said on Wednesday it planned to convert its third unit
between July 2015 and June 2016, subject to receiving state aid
clearance from the European Commission.
"Overall, capital investment remains on schedule and budget.
Commissioning of the new on-site biomass facilities at Drax is
complete and all four storage domes are now in service," it
said.
Drax Group also has a U.S. business which builds and
operates wood pellet plants.
It expects commercial operations to start at its first
pellet plant there in the first quarter of next year and its
second plant to start up in the second quarter.
"We also continue to evaluate options for further value
enhancing, biomass-related capital investment. These include a
fourth unit conversion, a third US Gulf pellet plant and the
development of U.S. east coast pellet operations," the group
said.
Since 2013, Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has been
investigating Drax's non-compliance with an energy saving
scheme. The group said it could be forced to pay a financial
penalty for this and will provide an update when Ofgem gives its
conclusions.
Drax kept its full-year expectations unchanged and will
report its annual results on Feb. 24, 2015. Drax shares had not
traded by the time of writing.
(Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)