LONDON, July 18 A preliminary report into the fire that broke out aboard one of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner jets last Friday could be released this week, Britain's Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said on Thursday.

"It could be that there's what's called a preliminary report which gives the most urgent safety recommendations, that could be fairly soon ... It could be this week," an AAIB spokeswoman told Reuters.

The AAIB is leading the investigation into a blaze that broke out on a parked Ethiopian Airlines jet last week.

Investigators have been looking at several components, including a lithium manganese battery in the Honeywell emergency locator transmitter (ELT), as possible causes.