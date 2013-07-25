LONDON, July 25 Britvic, the maker of Robinsons and Tango soft drinks, posted a 4 percent rise in third quarter revenue, as marketing campaigns with singer Beyonce and the Wimbledon tennis championships helped increase demand and push up prices.

Britvic, which this month rejected an improved proposal from smaller rival A.G. Barr for an all-share merger in favour of its own cost reduction and overseas expansion strategy, said revenue rose 4 percent at constant currency to 316.3 million pounds ($486 million).

The group, which also makes and sells PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain and Ireland, reiterated its confidence of posting full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the upper end of a range of 125-131 million pounds.

Third quarter sales grew in Britain, France and its wider international arm, with only Ireland showing a decline. In the early weeks of its fourth quarter sales had also been strong, Britvic added.

Rivals Barr and Nichols both also reported results on Thursday.

Irn-Bru maker Barr said it expected sales for the first six months of its financial year to have risen 4.9 percent year-on-year to 127.5 million pounds, after a strong second quarter performance helped by marketing initiatives and better weather.

Nichols, which sells Vimto in over 65 countries and brands such as Weigh Watchers and Sunkist in the UK, reported a 9 percent rise in pretax profit to 9 million pounds for the first six months to June 30.

The performance was helped by rising margins, reflecting a focus on reduced carbonate promotions.