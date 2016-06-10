(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 10 Britain's consumption of road
fuel is growing at the fastest rate for more than a decade as
the impact of economic growth and lower prices more than offsets
improvements in vehicle efficiency.
Britain's motorists consumed 36.0 million tonnes of motor
spirit (gasoline) and road diesel in the 12 months ending in
March, up from 35.2 million tonnes in the prior 12-month period.
Fuel consumption has been rising since 2013/14 and the
increase predates the collapse in oil prices from mid-2014 (tmsnrt.rs/1VQACef).
For the most part, the rise in fuel consumption reflects a
growing economy, increasing employment and rising household
incomes (tmsnrt.rs/1ZE2b9Q).
Fuel is taxed much more heavily in Britain than in the
United States and emerging markets, so the drop in oil prices
has had a much more modest on pump prices.
Nonetheless, lower fuel costs have improved driving
affordability and are probably contributing to the strong growth
in both traffic volumes and fuel sales.
Pump prices declined by about 25 percent for both gasoline
and diesel between mid-2013 and the first quarter of 2016 (tmsnrt.rs/1VQzXcF)
("Typical retail prices of petroleum products", UK Department
for Energy and Climate Change, May 2016).
The volume of traffic on the country's roads has been rising
almost 2 percent per year since the middle of 2013 ("Provisional
road traffic estimates, Great Britain", UK Department for
Transport, May 2016).
And the number of registered vehicles is now growing well
over 2 percent per year, the fastest rate since 2005 (tmsnrt.rs/1ZE3sNW)
("Vehicles statistics", UK Department for Transport, June
2016).
Traffic volumes and vehicle registrations increased slowly
in the middle years of the last decade as sharply rising fuel
prices curbed driving, then fell sharply during the financial
crisis and its aftermath.
But as the economic expansion has become more mature and
fuel prices have fallen steeply, so traffic, registrations and
fuel consumption have all returned to rapid growth.
NO PEAK DEMAND
Until a couple of years ago, it was fashionable to claim
that fuel consumption had peaked in the United Kingdom and the
other advanced industrial economies.
Improvements in vehicle efficiency and changed behaviour
among the millennial generation (particularly the preference for
urban living and using public transport) were cited as reasons
why fuel demand was peaking.
In practice, the peak in fuel consumption has proved
temporary, and seems to have had more to do with the rising cost
of fuel and the lingering effects of the deepest recession since
the 1920s.
Total road fuel consumption is still about 7 percent below
the peak of more than 38 million tonnes set in 2007 but the
trend is now firmly upwards once again.
With the impact of the recession unwinding and fuel prices
down by a quarter from their earlier peak, fuel demand has
resumed fairly strong growth.
Britain accounts for just 1.6 million barrels per day of oil
consumption, 1.6 percent of the global total, which puts it in
15th place among oil-consuming nations ("BP Statistical Review
of World Energy", June 2016).
But the same resurgence in motorists' fuel consumption is
evident in the United States and some of the other advanced
economies, at least those which are recording economic growth.
Total oil consumption in the OECD economies increased by
more than 500,000 barrels per day in 2015, the first significant
increase since 2005 (excepting the post-recession bounce in
2010).
Consumption seems set to show a large gain in 2016 and again
in 2017, assuming no recession and fuel prices do not rise too
much, which would mark the strongest and most sustained growth
since 2003-2005.
Coupled with the phenomenally rapid growth in some large
emerging markets, including China, India and Mexico, increasing
consumption in the advanced economies is playing a critical role
rebalancing the oil market.
