LONDON Aug 16 Queen Elizabeth's 91-year-old
husband Prince Philip, who has been admitted to hospital after a
recurrence of a bladder infection, is responding well to
treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was taken to hospital for the
third time in eight months on Wednesday while he and the queen
were staying at Balmoral, their Scottish royal residence. He was
taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
"The Duke of Edinburgh is responding well to treatment. It
is unclear when he'll be discharged but is likely to remain in
hospital for a few more days," a palace spokesman said.
Philip first required treatment for a bladder infection in
June during celebrations to mark his wife's 60 years on the
British throne.
That occurred a day after he had braved terrible weather
conditions to watch a 1,000-boat flotilla on the River Thames
from a royal barge. He was then unable to attend other events
including a thanksgiving service for the queen at St Paul's
Cathedral.
Last Christmas, he spent four days in hospital and had an
operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart after suffering
chest pains.
The sprightly prince has continued to carry out royal
duties. He accompanied the queen to the opening ceremony of the
London Olympics at the end of July and attended a yachting event
on the Isle of Wight, off southern England, on Monday.