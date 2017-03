LONDON Jan 26 British budget airline EasyJet said on Saturday that its Chairman Mike Rake plans to step down in the summer of 2013 and a search has begun to find his successor.

"EasyJet has by any definition enjoyed a period of success and profitable growth in the last three years," Rake said in a statement released by the company.

"As this takes the airline to the threshold of entry to the FTSE 100, it is the right time for me to stand down," he said.