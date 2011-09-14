LONDON, Sept 14 Britain plans to sue the
European Central Bank over a new rule that will force clearing
houses to be located in the euro zone if they handle large
amounts of euro-denominated securities.
Britain's finance ministry said the rule "contravenes
European law and fundamental single market principles by
preventing the clearing of some financial products outside the
euro area."
"That is why we have begun proceedings against the European
Central Bank through the European Court of Justice," a Treasury
spokesman added.
The EU's highest court has powers to force EU institutions
or member states to make changes to their rules so they conform
with the bloc's fundamental tenets, in this case the free
movement of capital, services and the right to locate a business
in any part of the 27-nation union.
Under the new ECB rules, published in July, central
counterparties that have a daily net credit exposure of more
than 5 billion euros in one of the main euro-denominated product
categories or hold on average more than 5 percent of the daily
net credit exposure of all clearers of such products should be
legally incorporated in the euro zone.
UK-based LCH.Clearnet is one of the biggest clearers in the
world and handles large amounts of euro-denominated transactions
such as bonds and interest rate swaps. It declined to comment.
U.S.-based CME and another American exchange, ICE
, have also set up clearing operations in London to
compete across the EU.
The British government wants to see the dispute resolved
swiftly and without involving the courts, but if necessary will
not shy away from continuing legal action to make sure there is
a level playing field across the EU for British businesses, the
Treasury spokesman said.
The ECB has long indicated it wants a greater say in how
clearing houses are supervised.
(Reporting by Sven Egenter, Huw Jones and Luke Jeffs)