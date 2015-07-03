(Corrects to show most new deposits not affected until Dec. 31,
not just existing ones)
LONDON, July 3 The British government is to cut
the maximum customer deposit it will protect in the event of
bank failure to 75,000 pounds ($117,255) from 85,000 pounds as
part of a five-yearly review, the Bank of England said on
Friday.
Deposits in most cases will be protected up to the previous
85,000 pound limit until Dec. 31. Under a new protection,
temporary deposits of up to 1 million pounds will be protected
for six months from the date of deposit.
Under European Union law, Britain is required to protect
100,000 euros ($111,130) of deposits, with the exact sterling
amount reviewed every five years and rounded to the nearest
5,000 euros.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)