* BCC sees UK economy shrinking in 2012, slashes 2013
forecast
* Government to miss deficit reduction goal-BCC
* BCC calls for potentially debt-financed growth-boosting
steps
* Bank of England should buy other assets then gilts-BCC
By Sven Egenter
LONDON, Aug 31 Britain's government must take
bold steps to boost investment, and the Bank of England should
drop its resistance to buying company loans in order to get the
economy out of recession, the country's largest business lobby
said on Friday.
The call by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) for
sweeping, potentially debt-financed measures to boost growth
heaps further pressure on finance minister George Osborne, who
has warned that any fiscal loosening could cost Britain its top
credit rating.
The BCC says the government is already set to miss its goal
to erase the deficit within five years, as the economy looks
likely to shrink this year and a meaningful recovery remains
elusive due to the drag from the euro zone debt crisis.
However, a near-term spending boost accompanied by plans to
rein in spending on welfare, pensions and public services was
possible without losing investors' trust, the BCC said.
Swift action was needed to support business investment,
incentivise job creation, and stimulate construction,
particularly in the housing sector, the BCC said.
"These measures will have to be funded either by making
tough choices within the existing spending envelope, or by using
the UK's market credibility to support limited extra borrowing,"
the lobby group said.
"Business wants a hybrid strategy that delivers both deficit
reduction and growth," BCC Director General John Longworth said
in a statement. "Politicians need to get some political backbone
and show leadership," he added.
The BCC slashed its economic forecast, and now predicts a
0.4 percent decline in gross domestic product in 2012 and only a
1.2 percent increase in 2013 - broadly in line with the
consensus in a Reuters poll of economists on Aug. 16, and new
forecasts from the Confederation of British Industry on Thursday
.
Government borrowing was set to overshoot its target by
14-17 billion pounds every year until 2015, the BCC forecast,
and its chief economist, David Kern, said that eliminating the
structural current deficit would probably take two to three
years longer than envisaged.
"Nevertheless, if the chancellor demonstrates that he
remains committed to a firm fiscal plan, policies to boost
growth would be consistent with maintaining strong market
credibility," he said.
Finance minister Osborne has already been forced to extend
his original timeframe for deficit reduction by two years to
2016/17, and Prime Minister David Cameron has warned the
austerity drive could last for the rest of the decade.
LACK OF CONFIDENCE
Britain's ruling coalition of Conservatives and Liberal
Democrats has made deficit reduction the cornerstone of its
policy. But calls to ease the austerity plan of spending cuts
and tax increases are mounting because the economy slipped into
its second recession within four years late in 2011.
Uncertainty about the future of the euro zone has made many
businesses reluctant to invest, credit conditions remain tight
and households have reined in spending because soaring prices
and higher taxes have eaten away meagre wage rises.
A survey showed on Friday that British consumer morale
stayed in the doldrums in August as no amount of Olympic cheer
seemed able to outweigh fears about the economy.
The central bank is expected to increase its quantitative
easing purchases of government bonds in November beyond the 375
billion pounds agreed so far.
But BCC economist Kern warned that such a step would be
"misguided". "With yields on gilts at very low levels already,
additional QE would provide marginal benefits only for the real
economy, while increasing longer-term risks of higher inflation,
bubbles and financial distortions," he said.
The MPC could make the current asset purchase programme more
effective if, instead of purchasing gilts only, it also bought
private sector assets, such as securitised business loans.
The lobby group reiterated its call for a state-backed
business bank with a focus on smaller and medium-sized firms.
The BCC said measures that boost the economy's productive
potential such as higher investment allowances, cuts to National
Insurance contribution, support for construction and house
building, infrastructure spending were likely to be accepted by
the markets if other cuts were speeded up.