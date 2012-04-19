LONDON, April 20 The number of UK companies in
financial distress fell by 17 percent in the first quarter from
a year earlier and the improvement was much more pronounced in
manufacturing, adding to signs the economy is picking up, a
report showed on Friday.
Begbies Traynor, a corporate recovery company that
helps wind up or restructure firms, said its Red Flag Alert
report showed that in the first quarter there was a 17 percent
decline in the number of businesses in significant or critical
distress compared to the same period in 2011.
In manufacturing, the number of print and packaging
businesses in distress fell by 73 percent while food and
beverage producers recorded 37 percent fewer instances of
distress. Companies in the rest of the manufacturing sector saw
a 49 percent decline in problems.
"Manufacturing is the star of the economy at present and the
engine that could drive a recovery," said Julie Palmer, partner
at Begbies Traynor.
"Key manufacturing centres, including London, Manchester and
Birmingham have seen falling critical distress over the past
quarter when compared with the previous three months, and also
compared to a year ago."
The authors of the Red Flag Alert report, which is seen as a
barometer on the health of the British economy, said the number
of companies in combined distress fell to 154,370 from 186,554
in the first quarter of 2011, indicating the economy would avoid
recession. Recovery is fragile, however.
On a quarterly basis the number of companies in distress
tends to spike in the first quarter after a pre-Christmas retail
peak in the final quarter of the year.
In the first quarter of this year the number of British
businesses in distress rose 55 percent compared to the final
three months of 2011 but the data was not seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Susan Fenton)