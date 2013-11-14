DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
LONDON Nov 14 A top official at the Bank of England who voted for more bond-buying by the central bank earlier this year said on Thursday he had no plans to renew his call for more stimulus given the recovery in the British economy.
"Now that confidence has come back, I think I wouldn't be voting for more QE (quantitative easing) any time soon," Paul Fisher told BBC radio.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations