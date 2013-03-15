BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
LONDON, March 15 Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Friday he did not feel that a big change was needed in the central bank's focus on fighting inflation, as mandated by the government.
"I'm not sure there is any call for major change in the remit," he told ITV News. "Most important is the commitment to the target of 2 percent (inflation)."
Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, is expected to announce a review of the BoE's inflation-focused remit, or outright changes to it, when he presents his annual budget on Wednesday.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes