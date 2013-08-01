* BoE keeps rates and asset purchase programme unchanged
* No details of discussions about giving a steer on rates
* Focus turns to Aug 7 announcement on forward guidance
By William Schomberg
LONDON, Aug 1 The Bank of England kept its
powder dry at a policy meeting on Thursday, leaving investors to
wait for the expected announcement next week of a new strategy
to get Britain's economy back to strength.
At its second meeting under new governor Mark Carney, the
central bank maintained interest rates at 0.5 percent and opted
not to revive its bond-buying programme, as expected.
It also said nothing about discussions among policymakers on
how it could start giving a clearer steer to households,
businesses and markets on how long interest rates are likely to
stay at their current record low.
That was something Carney did while in charge of the central
bank in his native Canada to offset the impact of the global
financial crisis and it has been deployed by the U.S. Federal
Reserve and, since last month, by the European Central Bank.
Sterling rose while British government bond and share prices
fell after the announcement.
"Even though the BoE did what people were expecting today,
there has been a sharp reaction in rates and sterling," said
Philip Rush, UK economist at Nomura. "Whatever they do next
week, it will be a big market-moving event."
Finance minister George Osborne has asked Carney and the
rest of the BoE's policymakers to report to him on Wednesday -
at the same time as the bank's quarterly economic update - on
the merits of bringing so-called forward guidance to Britain.
Carney will make his first public comments on Britain's
economy since taking charge of the central bank at a news
conference also scheduled for Wednesday.
Having kept borrowing costs at rock-bottom since 2009 and
spent the equivalent of a quarter of British gross domestic
product buying government bonds, the central bank is turning to
guidance as a new way to help the economy back to health.
But unlike in Canada, where he needed consensus only from
his deputies at the central bank, Carney has to win over the
BoE's nine-strong MPC, including its independent external
policymakers.
Some of them have previously expressed concerns about making
commitments on monetary policy which could hamper their ability
to respond to changes in the economy.
Signs of a turnaround have begun to appear in recent months.
A reading of the manufacturing sector in July was stronger
than even the most optimistic forecast in a Reuters poll.
But the economy remains more than 3 percent smaller than
before the financial crisis and is vulnerable to interest rates
creeping back up in financial markets, especially if the U.S.
economy picks up and exerts pressure on British debt prices.
Some economists had warned of the chance of policy surprises
on Thursday, such as an interest rate cut or more measures to
try to get banks to boost lending to businesses.
"With the monetary stance unchanged, and no new policy
measures announced, there is a sense that normal business has
probably been resumed and that dramatic shifts in the monetary
stance are unlikely," said Simon Hayes, a Barclays economist.
The MPC's decision came shortly before the conclusion of the
European Central Bank's monthly policy meeting, which could
provide more detail on its own plans to persuade markets that an
interest rate hike is not on the cards.
The U.S. Federal Reserve offered no hint after its latest
policy meeting ended on Wednesday that it plans to trim its
stimulus programme soon, saying the U.S. economy is recovering
but still needs support.
Details of the BoE's discussions and the breakdown of votes
on Thursday are due to be released on Aug. 14.
At its previous July 3-4 meeting, the MPC voted 9-0 against
buying more bonds. Two members who previously supported more
asset purchases held off from calling for more quantitative
easing, pending the discussions on the new strategy.