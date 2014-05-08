* MPC keeps rates unchanged at 0.5 pct
* No change to stockpile of QE assets
* Economists expect disagreements on MPC soon
* BoE wary of using interest rates to cool housing market
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON, May 8 The Bank of England kept interest
rates at a record low on Thursday but the strong pace of
Britain's economic recovery and a surge in house prices is
likely to lead to a split among policymakers soon.
As expected, the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee left its
benchmark interest rate at 0.5 percent where it has sat since
the depths of the financial crisis more than five years ago.
The MPC made no statement and a breakdown of how its nine
members voted is only due on May 21.
Disagreement over when the bank should raise rates may
already be brewing, economists said, as output looks set to
expand by about 3 percent this year and concerns are growing
about a possible housing bubble.
"Against this background, it would not be a total shock if
some Committee members have started seriously to consider a
tightening of policy, if not actually voting for one," said
Jonathan Loynes, chief European economist at Capital Economics.
If the BoE does raise rates within the next 12 months, as
many economists expect, it would likely make Britain the largest
advanced economy to tighten policy since the financial crisis,
as no move seems close in the United States, euro zone or Japan.
Of the nine MPC members, Martin Weale has sounded most
concerned about the risk of inflation picking up, even though it
recently touched a four-year low.
Complicating the picture is a reshuffle at the BoE which
means three new rate-setters will join the MPC in the coming
months, starting with Andy Haldane. He is currently in charge of
looking for risks to the economy from the banking sector, and is
due to swap roles with chief economist Spencer Dale in June.
The BoE is due to announce a new set of quarterly economic
forecasts at 0930 GMT next Wednesday when Governor Mark Carney
will hold a news conference.
Investors will be watching for its latest assessment of how
quickly the spare capacity in the economy is being run down,
something which could push up inflation.
Simon Wells, an economist at HSBC, said a big question was
whether the bank would show any concerns about the apparent lack
of growth in British productivity, something it had been
counting on once demand started to bounce back.
"Recall that the MPC expect a cyclical recovery in
productivity, which is a key reason it feels comfortable keeping
rates on hold," he said.
NEW GUIDANCE
This week's MPC meeting was the first since British
unemployment fell below the 7 percent level Carney set last
August as a threshold for considering a rate hike. In February,
as unemployment fell much faster than the BoE had expected, the
bank linked its thinking on rates to spare capacity.
Investors, betting on an earlier move by the BoE than it has
so far signalled, pushed the pound up to its highest level
against the dollar in nearly five years this week. Sterling was
little changed by the BoE announcement on Thursday.
Markets have largely priced in a first rate hike in the
first quarter of 2015. The BoE hinted in February that the
second quarter of next year was the most likely timeframe. Since
then growth data has come in stronger than expected, although
inflation has fallen to well below the bank's 2 percent target.
Adding to pressure on the BoE over interest rates is the
surge in British house prices.
Data on Thursday provided the latest signs that the market
has lost a bit of its heat recently. Nonetheless, an 8.5 percent
annual rise in house prices underscored its strength.
The BoE has stressed it will take measures to control credit
as a first line of defence against the risk of a housing bubble,
rather than raise interest rates. The bank's Financial Policy
Committee is due to meet on June 17.
($1 = 0.5894 British Pounds)
