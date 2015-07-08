(Adds U.S. comment, paragraphs 2, 9 & 10)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 8 The British government said on
Wednesday it would commit to NATO's defence spending pledge of
two percent of GDP for the next five years, a decision which
will help ease U.S. fears about their future ability to rely on
a close military ally.
The United States immediately welcomed the pledge and urged
all NATO members to do the same.
Britain has reduced defence spending by about 8 percent in
real terms since 2010 to help cut a record budget deficit,
shrinking the size of the armed forces by around one sixth.
The government has repeatedly come under pressure from
lawmakers both in its own Conservatives and the opposition
Labour Party to commit to the NATO target but had declined to do
so beyond the current financial year, saying it would depend on
the outcome of a defence review currently under way.
Several top U.S. military figures, including U.S. Army Chief
of Staff General Raymond Odierno, had also expressed concern
about declining defence spending by Britain, which still spends
more on defence than any other European NATO member.
British finance minister George Osborne told parliament
during his budget statement on Wednesday that the government was
"not prepared to see the threats we face to both our country and
our values go unchallenged."
"So today I commit additional resources to the defence and
security of the realm... committing today to meet the NATO
pledge to spend 2 percent of our national income on defence, not
just this year, but every year of this decade."
Osborne also said the government would guarantee a real
increase in the defence budget every year. A Treasury aide said
the defence budget would reach 47.7 billion pounds ($73.18
billion) a year by 2020.
U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the United
States appreciated the leadership shown by "one of our greatest
friends and our strongest allies" and added:
"We strongly urge all NATO allies to do the same, and it's
critically important that NATO be able to respond effectively to
existing and future threats, and the only way to do that is for
allies to make the necessary investment in their armed forces."
Last month NATO said it expected military spending by the 28
members of its alliance to fall this year in real terms despite
increased tensions with Russia and a pledge by leaders last year
to halt falls in defence budgets.
It expects five NATO allies, including Britain, to meet the
2 percent spending goal in 2015, up from four in 2014.
Shares of BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence
contractor, traded up 3 percent on the day, making the company
one of the top risers on Britain's bluechip index.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London and David
Brunnstrom in Washington; editing by Stephen Addison, Bernard
Orr)