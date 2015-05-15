LONDON May 15 British finance minister George
Osborne, fresh from his Conservative Party's election victory on
May 7, said he would spell out on July 8 how he plans to make
further big cuts to public spending and boost the country's
growth prospects.
"I am going to take the unusual step of having a second
budget of the year because I don't want to wait to turn the
promises we made in the election into a reality," Osborne said
in an article in Saturday's edition of the Sun newspaper.
"And I can tell you it will be a budget for working people."
Prime Minister David Cameron and Osborne promised voters
during a closely fought election campaign that they would not
raise taxes over the next five years. That means deep savings
will have to be found in welfare spending and public services as
they pursue their plan to fix Britain's still-weak public
finances.
Osborne also wrote in the Sun that his budget would seek to
tackle Britain's poor productivity record and help the north of
the country grow faster and narrow the gap with London and the
south.
After an initially slow recovery from the global financial
crisis, Britain grew faster than any other large, developed
economy in 2014.
Osborne's standing has recovered along with the economy and
he was last week named as the effective deputy of Prime Minister
David Cameron, who is due to stand down before the next national
election scheduled for in 2020.
But Britain's budget deficit remains large at nearly 5
percent of gross domestic product and its growth prospects are
overshadowed by the failure since the crisis to make its workers
more productive, saddling them with little growth in their pay.
Osborne has promised to put public finances back in the
black by 2019, having missed his original target of doing that
by this year.
Unlike during the 2010-2015 coalition government, Osborne
has a freer hand this time around after the Conservatives won an
outright parliamentary majority in the May 7 election.
Their former partners, the centrist Liberal Democrats, have
said they stopped the Conservatives from making some deep cuts
to welfare spending while they were in government.
But Osborne also faces the delicate balancing act of meeting
his austerity target without undermining the economic recovery,
just as the government prepares to hold a referendum on whether
Britain should remain in the European Union.
Economists with U.S. bank Citi said on Friday that Osborne
would avoid front-loading the spending cuts in the early years
of the new parliament in order to avoid the risk of a slowdown
which could tilt public opinion against EU membership.
Many economists have questioned whether Osborne will be able
to make the kind of savings he promised before the election.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)