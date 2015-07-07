* Osborne's hand now free from coalition restraints
* Government aims to eliminate deficit
* Welfare spending to feature in spending cuts
By William Schomberg
LONDON, July 8 British finance minister George
Osborne, fresh from May's election victory, will say on
Wednesday how he plans to reshape the economy by chopping
welfare spending, easing the tax bill for workers and tackling
some of the biggest challenges facing the recovery.
When he presents his budget at 1130 GMT, it will mark the
first time in nearly 20 years that the Conservative Party has
had a free hand to decide how much Britain spends and raises in
taxation.
It also offers a chance for Osborne to boost his chances of
becoming Britain's next prime minister if David Cameron steps
down before the next election in 2020 as he has said he will.
In the last government, the Conservatives' Liberal Democrat
coalition partners claimed to have prevented some painful
welfare cuts as the two parties tried to wipe out Britain's huge
budget deficit together.
Now, after the Conservatives unexpectedly won an outright
majority in May's national election but with the deficit only
half fixed, Osborne looks set to curb spending on benefits which
have helped offset the rising cost of housing for many Britons.
Britain's economy is due to grow by 2.5 percent this year,
according to the Bank of England, faster than most other
advanced countries. But its budget deficit of nearly 5 percent
of economic output in the 12 months to March is one of the
biggest among rich economies.
Osborne is likely to cut Britain's hefty bill for tax
rebates to low-paid workers, as he hopes a recovery in earnings
from the effects of the financial crisis will continue in the
coming years.
Osborne has also turned his sights on discounted rents paid
by tenants in public housing, regardless of their income levels.
"We do have a merry-go-round (on) which people pay their
taxes and then get back benefits, but I think the best answer to
that is to cut people's taxes," he told BBC television on
Sunday, looking ahead to the budget.
"More broadly, you do have to look at the benefits system
and the welfare system and make sure it is fair for working
people."
As well as tackling the budget deficit, Osborne is expected
to address Britain's weak productivity record which could
undermine the economic recovery in the coming years. Employers
want an extension or expansion of tax breaks to encourage
investment in new equipment.
The budget statement may also include new ways to narrow a
big shortfall in home-building which has helped make houses too
expensive for many families.
TOP TAX RATE CUT UNLIKELY
With so many spending cuts in the pipeline, Osborne has
signalled that he will not at this stage heed calls from within
the Conservative Party for a politically controversial lowering
of the 45 percent income tax rate for top earners.
Instead, he wants to keep on increasing how much workers can
earn before they start paying income tax, and raising the
threshold for the 40 percent tax rate, the second-highest
bracket. He also plans to increase a trigger level for paying
inheritance tax, as promised at the election.
To avoid derailing his push to fix Britain's public
finances, Osborne may announce the end of a freeze on fuel duty
and reduce tax breaks for funding private pensions.
The 44-year-old has seen his reputation rebound along with
the economic recovery in the past two years and he was promoted
to be Cameron's deputy for helping to secure May's election
victory.
Osborne has dismissed a call from the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development to smooth his planned cuts
over the next five years. Britain's official budget forecasters
have described the cuts, to be followed by a pickup in spending
shortly before the 2020 election, as a "rollercoaster ride".
The BBC reported late on Tuesday that Osborne would take
three years, not two as originally planned, to reach the target
of 12 billion pounds in annual welfare savings.
But he is likely to point again to Greece's debt crisis to
stress the importance of fixing Britain's finances quickly.
He is hoping that the recovery in spending power of many
British workers, helped by near-zero inflation, will keep the
economic recovery on track despite his renewed austerity push.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)