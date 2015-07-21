LONDON, July 21 Britain's government is asking
some departments to prepare to cut day-to-day spending by as
much as 40 percent by the 2019/20 tax year, in a major spending
review launched by Conservative finance minister George Osborne
on Tuesday.
The finance ministry also set out changes to the Bank of
England, adding an external member to its regulatory Financial
Policy Committee and following a recommendation to cut the
number of interest rate setting meetings to eight a year.
"The (government) will ask departments to model two
scenarios of 25 percent and 40 percent of savings within their
resource budgets by 2019-20 in real terms. These are the same
reductions requested ahead of the Spending Review of 2010," the
finance ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Milliken and William James)