LONDON, July 8 Britain said it would abolish
special tax breaks for residents who claim "non domiciled"
status and yet who live in the country for long periods of time.
Non-domiciled tax status, which is governed by a complex set
of rules dating back more than a century, allows some residents
who register their permanent home as outside Britain to limit
the tax paid on earnings abroad. They can also avoid inheritance
tax on property by putting it into an offshore company.
"Non-dom status was meant to be temporary, but it became
permanent for some people," finance minister George Osborne said
in a budget announcement on Wednesday.
"Not any longer. I am today abolishing permanent non-dom tax
status. Anyone resident in the UK for more than 15 of the past
20 years will now pay full British taxes on all worldwide income
and gains."
The government predicted around 15,000 people will lose
their non dom status.
Osborne said he would tighten the rules for those who
retained the status, including making them pay the same taxes on
residential property in the UK as Britons.
