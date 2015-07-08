LONDON, July 8 Britain will introduce a new, compulsory National Living Wage for workers aged over 25 which will rise steadily between its introduction next April and 2020, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

In a surprise announcement within a post-election budget statement, Osborne said the new wage rate would be set at 7.20 pounds ($11.06) an hour, higher than the 6.70 pounds hourly rate that the existing minimum wage is set to reach in October.

Osborne said the new wage rate would rise to 9 pounds an hour in 2020.

Increases to the existing minimum wage are set only on a yearly basis.

Osborne said that the government's official budget forecasters believed the new wage would have only a fractional effect on jobs.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, which is the government's forecasting office, said it assumed the effective minimum wage for people aged 25 and above would rise by over 13 percent by 2020. ($1 = 0.6509 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William Schomberg)