LONDON Jan 6 Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Friday he hoped inflation in Britain would fall in 2012
but said the rebalancing of the country's economy had not gone
as fast as he would have liked.
"Inflation has been stubbornly high and that had an effect
on household income last year and so consumers felt particularly
squeezed. Looking into 2012 one of the trends I hope to see
happen is a fall in the level of inflation and so therefore
households feeling under less pressure than they did in 2011,"
Cameron told BBC radio.
But he said it was going to be "a difficult year, it's a
testing year."
Britain's economy needed a rebalancing away from government
spending, excessive borrowing, financial services and
consumption and towards business investment, export and
manufacturing, he said.
"In places there is a rebalancing taking place but it's not
going as far and as fast as I would like it to and we need to do
better on that front," he said.
