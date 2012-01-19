* UK to limit cash bonuses at state-backed banks
* Proposals on curbing executive pay due next week
By Matt Falloon
LONDON, Jan 19 Bonuses in Britain's
financial services sector have been "out of control" in recent
years, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday, unveiling
plans to cap cash rewards again at state-backed banks.
Cameron said his coalition government would next week set out
detailed proposals on curbing executive pay across all sectors,
a sensitive issue in Britain where unemployment is increasing
and pay rises for most people are lagging inflation.
With 2011 bonus payouts only weeks away for Europe's banks
there is particular scrutiny in Britain on lenders bailed out by
UK taxpayers during the financial crisis. A tough year for
investment banking income and poor share price performance have
added to pressure to rein in bonuses.
Cash bonuses at Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
Banking Group would be limited to 2,000 pounds
($3,100), Cameron said.
The state has an 83 percent stake in RBS and also owns 40
percent of Lloyds after taxpayers bailed them out.
The cash bonus cap was used last year, although some staff
were able to convert some of the shares they were given into
cash as early as June.
Payouts being lined up for top executives, like RBS Chief
Executive Stephen Hester, are also coming under fire, although
RBS denied reports it had decided to award him a bonus of
between 1.3 million pounds and 1.5 million pounds. Cameron said
Hester's bonus had not yet been decided.
A WORLD AWAY
Bonus pots for 2011 are likely to be slashed after a year of
paltry revenues across investment banks, although bankers'
payouts will still be high compared with what many people earn.
Even U.S. powerhouse Goldman Sachs cut its pay bill for
2011 by 21 percent from a year earlier, to $12.2 billion.
The payout pool at RBS is likely to be roughly half of what
it was for 2010, coming in at between 400 million and 500
million pounds.
RBS has recently taken the axe to big chunks of its
investment bank, cutting 3,500 jobs and saying it will exit some
markets. Its troubles are likely to increase taxpayers'
irritation over large bonuses.
Cameron, a centre-right Conservative, has been a staunch
defender of Britain's financial services industry, which still
contributes more than 10 percent of GDP.
He refused to sign a European Union treaty last month
because he feared it could damage the industry, a mainstay of
the London economy.
However, the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition
government has also been aware of public concern over what
Britons regard as excessive rewards for bankers, who helped
cause a financial crisis that is driving down living standards
for the majority.
"There should be a proper, functioning market for talent at
the top of business. And that will inevitably mean some people
will earn great rewards," Cameron said in a speech.
"But that is a world away from what we've seen in recent
years where the bonus culture, particularly in the City (of
London), has got out of control.
Cameron wants to curb executive pay across companies by
giving shareholders a power of veto on remuneration packages.
The plan, to be detailed next week, has drawn mixed
responses from investors. One poll by Reuters showed a majority
of respondents panning the proposals, saying they would not work
or could backfire, straining relationships between investors and
company boards.
Others have welcomed the move.
"A step-change is needed to address the minority of excesses
which are now damaging the reputation of the majority of
well-managed companies," said Dominic Rossi, Chief Investment
Officer for equities at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, adding
that "the status quo is no longer an option."
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
