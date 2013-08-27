* Carney to make first speech as BoE governor at 1245 GMT
By William Schomberg
LONDON, Aug 28 Mark Carney will use his first
speech as Bank of England governor on Wednesday to take on his
doubters who question how long he can keep interest rates at
record low levels.
Carney failed to win over financial markets when the central
bank announced on Aug. 7 that it would not raise rates at least
until unemployment fell to 7 percent, something it forecast
won't happen before late 2016.
Rather than fall into line with the BoE's guidance,
investors are betting that monetary policy will begin to tighten
a year earlier than that or even sooner.
Simon Peck, a fixed-income strategist at the Royal Bank of
Scotland, said Carney might soften some of that market
scepticism with his speech but was unlikely to make a lasting
impact.
"When it comes to the market, there's only so far rhetoric
can go," he said. "Just saying 'we are not going to hike rates'
in amongst the stronger data doesn't really do it on its own."
Much of the recent sharp rise in government bond yields is
attributed to signs that Britain's economy is quickly picking up
speed after stagnating for much of the time since the 2007-08
financial crisis.
That, along with a cooling of the crisis in the euro zone
and the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start
weaning the U.S. economy off its bond-buying stimulus in
September, are welcome changes for policymakers who have spent
years trying to undo the damage of the global banking crisis.
But the change in outlook adds to the challenge for central
banks, including the Fed and the European Central Bank, which
want to make the most of their record low interest rates by
pledging not to raise them any time soon.
Carney made such forward guidance a hallmark of his time
running the Bank of Canada. But he faces the challenge of
convincing British investors, businesses and households that the
BoE can keep its foot on the stimulus pedal for another three
years without pushing up the country's already high inflation.
That challenge was made all the greater after differences of
opinion emerged among the bank's top policymakers.
Martin Weale voted against the forward guidance plan earlier
this month and since then he has voiced concern that it risks
fuelling inflation.
BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean was quoted as saying on
Monday that the plan sent a clear signal that interest rates
were "not likely to rise imminently" and he acknowledged the
different views on when inflation might pick up.
MEETING THE MANUFACTURERS
Economists expect Carney to use Wednesday's speech - which
starts at 1245 GMT and is followed by a news conference - to try
to reinforce his low-rates plan by stressing just how far
Britain's economy has to go before it returns to normality.
He may seek to spell out in more detail why the BoE believes
inflation won't pick up even as growth returns - mainly because
the central bank assumes companies can squeeze a lot more from
under-utilised workers before they have to pay them more.
By making the speech in Nottingham, in the manufacturing
heartland of England's Midlands and far from London's financial
hub, Carney will probably stress his point that guidance on low
interest rates is most effective with businesses and consumers
who may be encouraged to spend more and help growth.
Sterling weakened and British government
bond yields fell on Tuesday on expectations that Carney will
take a strong stance in favour of maintaining stimulus.
Michael Saunders, an economist at Citi, said Carney might
show investors whether he would favour reviving the BoE's
bond-buying programme if markets push bond yields too high and
threaten to smother the recovery.
"A phrase that Carney has often used is that guidance is
most effective when a central bank puts its money where its
mouth is," Saunders said. "So are they willing to?"