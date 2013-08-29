LONDON Aug 30 Britain should end the
uncertainty over long-term plans for state-controlled Royal Bank
of Scotland, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said
in a newspaper interview.
Carney's position echoes that of his predecessor, Mervyn
King, who said RBS' ability to sustain lending was being
hampered by a lack of clarity over its future.
Britain's government ploughed 45.8 billion pounds into RBS
to save it from collapse in 2008, and now holds an 81 percent
stake.
Carney would not be drawn on whether he thought RBS should
be split into a 'good' bank and a 'bad' bank - something
advocated by King and recommended by a parliamentary commission
- but made clear the status quo was a damaging one.
"It's absolutely imperative that the uncertainty around RBS
is dissipated, absolutely imperative," Carney told the Daily
Mail newspaper.
Carney said the core of the banking system had been
"substantially repaired" but it was still not as strong as it
needed to be. He singled out the opaque world of derivatives
trading as a particular concern.
"We have improved the infrastructure and the transparency in
bank reporting," he said. "Where we still need to make a lot of
progress is in the derivatives markets, huge markets,
multi-trillion markets."
Carney said giving banks the confidence to lend and
businesses the confidence to borrow was at the heart of the
guidance policy on interest rates he announced earlier this
month.
Still, he said it was wrong to expect a rapid increase in
overall lending. What was needed was an increase in lending to
firms that were expanding.
"As the recovery progresses, you need to take lending
capacity and shift it from existing businesses that aren't going
to pick up," he said.
Asked whether the Bank of England would provide more
quantitative easing, Carney said monetary policy would remain
stimulative until British economic growth was self-sustaining.
"We are telling you the minimum amount of stimulus that
we're going to provide. There could be more if necessary. But
there won't be less. We are absolutely clear on that," he said.