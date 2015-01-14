LONDON Jan 14 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Wednesday that the sharp fall in global oil
prices was positive for British economic growth, repeating
remarks made last month.
"My personal view is that the net impact of the decline in
the oil price at this stage is net positive for growth in the
United Kingdom," Carney told a panel of lawmakers.
While falling oil prices were a negative shock for the
economy in Scotland, home to most of Britain's North Sea oil and
gas industry, this would be "substantially mitigated" by the
country's fiscal arrangements with the rest of the United
Kingdom, Carney said.
Carney said in December that the fall in oil prices was
unambiguously positive for Britain's economy and since then
prices have fallen further.
(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by
William Schomberg)