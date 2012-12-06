LONDON Dec 6 British new car registrations rose
by 11.3 percent on the year in November, the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.
There were 149,191 new registrations in November, taking the
total for the year so far to 1,921,052 cars, a rise of 5.4
percent, the trade group said.
That makes Britain the second largest new car market in
Europe, ahead of France and after Germany, the SMMT said.
"The upward trend has been driven by private retail
customers," said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt.
"The outlook for 2013 remains challenging, but vehicle
manufacturers and their dealers will continue to work hard to
attract motorists to their showrooms and deliver outstanding
value," he added.
The Ford Fiesta has been Britain's top seller so far
this year, but its Focus model also saw high demand, becoming
the best-selling new car in November.
Demand for small cars, such as the Mini and Supermini, also
showed above average growth during the January to November
period.